2 teens arrested in Everett shooting that killed Marysville man

Posted 10:42 AM, April 25, 2020, by , Updated at 10:44AM, April 25, 2020

EVERETT, Wash. — Police arrested two teenagers this week in an investigation of a downtown Everett gun battle that left a Marysville man dead.

One boy, 16, was arrested and charged this week in juvenile court, the Daily Herald reported. A second suspect, Angel Phoenix, 18, was booked into jail Thursday.

They’re accused of committing an armed robbery April 9 with Tyverius Walburn, 18, who died after the targets of the robbery and his group opened fire, according to police.

Walburn was the 16-year-old boy’s brother.

Gunfire hit cars, a house and nearby business around 2:35 p.m. April 9 near the Everett Public Library.

Walburn died of a gunshot wound to the chest. A second young man suffered bullet wounds to his legs.

Data pix.

According to Everett police, Walburn was part of a group that set up a deal over Snapchat to trade guns in a parking lot. Police believe it was planned as a ripoff and that it was the second time the 16-year-old boy tried to rob a gun from the same under-the-table dealer.

The 16-year-old's bail was set at $25,000.

Bail was set at $250,000 for Phoenix.

In a police interview, Phoenix reportedly denied being part of a plan to commit a robbery on April 9.

