Two arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Fred Meyer parking lot

SEATTLE -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in the Ballard Fred Meyer parking lot that killed 52-year-old Lori Tate while she was walking back to her car with her 12-year-old son.

Police say a 33-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man who was already in jail on an unrelated robbery have been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder, investigation of arson and investigation of auto theft.

Lori Tate (submitted photo)

Lori Tate was at Fred Meyer buying plants for her backyard midday March 19 when she was run over by a stolen Toyota Tacoma truck. Her 12-year-old son was with her, but he was not injured.

Detectives found the stolen truck burned out in Burien a few days later on March 22.

Her relatives said Tate was a family-oriented woman with five siblings. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend to countless people.

