Seven shootings in five days: Police respond to rash of gun violence in South King County

KING COUNTY -- Detectives in South King County are investigating a rash of gun violence that includes seven shootings in five days.

The first shooting happened about 7:30 Monday evening in Tukwila, when a man was shot near the Jack in the Box on Tukwila International Boulevard. The man died at the scene, police said, and the suspect was found nearby and arrested.

A second shooting happened Monday evening in Burien, not long after the fatal shooting in Tukwila. A male in his teens was shot in the face and taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. No suspects or motive have been identified.

A few hours later in Federal Way, police responded about 10:30 p.m. to a shooting at the Federal Way Community Center. Officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the parking lot. He died at the scene. No suspects or motive have been identified.

Tuesday night, a 35-year-old man was shot in the head in the 400 block of South 152 Street in Burien near the Highline Performing Arts Center. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He died Friday morning. No arrests have been made.

Not long after that shooting in Burien, a teenager or young adult male was shot multiple times in the leg in the 500 block of K Street SE in Auburn. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police were searching for a suspect Tuesday night, but it's unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Wednesday night at about 7:30 p.m., a 78-year-old woman was shot in South Seattle near Rainier Avenue South and Seward Park Avenue South. Someone picked up the victim and drove her to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Police said they may have found the suspect's vehicle when the driver was in a crash and fled the scene. No arrests have been made. Gang unit detectives are investigating.

Overnight Thursday, King County Sheriff's deputies responded to yet another fatal shooting in SeaTac in the 20000 block of International Boulevard South. A male was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was 22 years old. No arrests have been made.

Burien Police have started an emphasis patrol in response to the shootings. King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott said there's also an emphasis patrol happening in unincorporated parts of the county.

Abbott said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, deputies are still investigating violent crimes and arresting suspects.

"Some of the jail booking methods are a little bit different, or we can't book the same people for the same types of crimes, but we are still out there every day doing our job," he said.