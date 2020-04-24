Relaxed armed hotel robber with shaved eyebrow, hard-to-find hat needs to be known before he hits again

WANTED IN LACEY —

Lacey Police are asking for your help to identify an armed robbery suspect who seemed to be in no hurry.

Take a look at him just sitting there all relaxed on the front counter of the Quality Inn on College St. SE last Saturday night. He had a gun in his hand and demanded money from the lobby register.

At first, he spent several minutes talking with the front desk clerk, asking if there were rooms for rent, before pulling out a silver handgun. Then, he nonchalantly climbed over the counter, sat down, waited for the worker to open the till, then dropped down to take all the cash. Then, he pulled himself back over the counter, leisurely walked out the front doors and headed across the street.

Detectives say his behavior and the bandana he wore are disturbing signs of the times right now. “These people are able to wear masks a little bit more easily and hide their identity due to the times that we’re in. If someone’s walking in with a mask before all this started, it would be rather alarming, but it seems to be the norm,” said Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason.

Detectives say the suspect is Hispanic, in his 20’s, short, and had a line shaved through his right eyebrow.

He wore white tennis shoes, that red bandana across his face, a black hoodie and a black ballcap with ‘T2P’ in white lettering on the front. It seems to be a very unique hat that’s hard to find online to buy.

If you know a guy that sports a black ‘T2P’ hat, who fits the suspect’s description, let Crime Stoppers know his name. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to an arrest. Use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information. You can also upload photos through the app. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).