Military jacket patch, bike helmet are big clues to help ID bold blowtorch-using ATM thief

WANTED IN YELM —

A masked man on a motorcycle. A power drill. A blowtorch — and a bank ATM: That sets the scene for a wild theft case that Yelm Police are hoping you can help solve.

Surveillance video from the TwinStar Credit Union on W. Yelm Ave. shows the suspect pull-up on his street bike and then try to drill and torch his way into a money machine around 3:30am, on April 9th.

Detectives say the crook didn’t get away with a single cent, but did more than $300,000 dollars’ worth of damage to the ATM.

“The gentleman first took out a cordless Makita drill and he tried to use the drill to gain access into the machine. When that was unsuccessful, he pulled what we believe to be like an acetylene torch and tried to gain access using the torch, which did not grant him access, as well, but that’s what caused the most damage to the machine and then after that, he gets off of his motorcycle, puts his backpack on and then rides away heading towards the Nisqually casino area,” said Yelm Police Det. Bill DeVore.

The suspect left behind a burning ATM that really could have been worse. You first see smoke billowing out and then a big red flame flickering from the machine. Detectives say the fire went out on its own.

The ATM was a total loss and had to be replaced.

Detective DeVore is hoping to hear from motorcycle buffs who recognize the style and brand of the suspect’s red and black street bike.

Another clue to focus on is the suspect's military-style clothing. “We can see that he has a specific jacket on, with specific patches that are on it and it's a unique helmet that he's wearing, as well, that we believe that should be identified by somebody on Washington Most Wanted or Crime Stoppers. We would really like to catch him,” said Det. DeVore.

Detectives say the suspect is white, around 6 feet tall and likely has military experience.

The jacket. The bike. The blowtorch -- if any of it clues you into who you think he is -- use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers. You can upload photos too. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.