Click here to donate to the Q13 FOX Virtual Food Drive benefiting The Salvation Army
COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Homeowners, contractors eager to resume construction

Posted 3:56 PM, April 24, 2020, by , Updated at 03:57PM, April 24, 2020

SEATTLE — Governor Jay Inslee announced an incremental step towards opening the state’s economy Friday where during a press conference he revealed plans meant for some construction projects to resume.

It’s a big deal for families who have been caught in limbo since the stay at home order halted construction. Many families had been planning their dream homes for months only to watch everything come to a screeching halt.

Inslee and industry leaders came up with a plan to put contractors back to work as long as social-distancing, personal protection and other measures ensure everybody can work safely.

“There are about 200-thousand units short in the state of Washington,” said Greg Lane from the Building Industry Association of Washington. “The shortfall contributes greatly to more and more working families that are being priced out of the opportunity  for home ownership.”

Inslee’s order applies only to construction projects that were already in the works when the stay at home orders came down. Once contractors have their plans and protective equipment ready to go, they can get back to work.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.