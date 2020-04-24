× Homeowners, contractors eager to resume construction

SEATTLE — Governor Jay Inslee announced an incremental step towards opening the state’s economy Friday where during a press conference he revealed plans meant for some construction projects to resume.

It’s a big deal for families who have been caught in limbo since the stay at home order halted construction. Many families had been planning their dream homes for months only to watch everything come to a screeching halt.

Inslee and industry leaders came up with a plan to put contractors back to work as long as social-distancing, personal protection and other measures ensure everybody can work safely.

“There are about 200-thousand units short in the state of Washington,” said Greg Lane from the Building Industry Association of Washington. “The shortfall contributes greatly to more and more working families that are being priced out of the opportunity for home ownership.”

Inslee’s order applies only to construction projects that were already in the works when the stay at home orders came down. Once contractors have their plans and protective equipment ready to go, they can get back to work.