Help Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force ID person of interest in stolen truck theft case

PUYALLUP — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for your help to identify this man.
A 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Subway located near 160th and Meridian in Puyallup on April 8th.
The following day, the truck was recovered near 68th Ave. E. and 176th after being involved in a hit and run collision.
Officers found a receipt inside the truck from Walgreens in Puyallup that showed a transaction that made by this man while the vehicle was missing.
If you know who he is, please message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force on their Facebook page, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at www.P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. If the tip leads to an arrest and charges are filed in the case, you will receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Reference Pierce County Sheriff’s Department #2009901320.