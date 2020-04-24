Help Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force find Range Rover stolen from trusting couple in scam

GIG HARBOR — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force and Gig Harbor Police are asking for the public’s help to find this stolen 2006 Range Rover with Washington state license plate BKJ7105.

Detectives believe it may be in the Renton Highlands area, or nearby.

The vehicle has been missing since April 15th, when a scammer gave the owner a legit-looking cashier’s check for $13,000, that later turned out to be fake. “I just chose to trust the guy and I think that’s just the hardest thing, is someone lying to your face like that,” said David Thornborough.

They were going to use the money to purchase a car for his wife, because hers had been recently wrecked. “$13,000 to some people isn’t a lot. To us young people who are trying to figure out our lives, it’s a lot of money and it can go a long ways and it really set us back. It’s just unfortunate that there are others out there who are willing to scam others, especially when the whole world is struggling financially,” said Brittani Thornborough.

Detectives are investigating the suspect, meanwhile, they are hoping someone spots the Range Rover to help return it to the victims.

Call 911 or message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force if you know where it is.