Help ID suspect whose odd attempt to disguise his face did not work well during armed gas station robbery

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify this armed robbery suspect who used a white t-shirt to try to hide his face.

He showed the clerk a handgun in his waistband and demanded money at the Chevron gas station on the corner of S. 112th St. and 8th Ave. S. in Burien, on April 15th, at around 11:40pm.

“He’s got some t-shirt draped over his face, originally had it over his head and then he kind of tried to cover up his face. By the time he was covering-up it was too late, we had a really good view of his face from the cameras. He was able to show the clerk at the front a handgun that he had tucked in his waistband, that he’s showing to the clerk, scaring the clerk enough that they were afraid for their own life and their own safety and if they didn’t provide the money right away, they could be shot, or killed. The clerk gave him the money. He took it and he ran out the door. It’s very possible that he could strike again, so that’s why we need to figure out who this is and we know somebody out there knows who it is. We just need to identify him, so we can get him behind bars,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The suspect wore a jacket with red and white stripes up top, black tennis shoes with white trim and black shorts with the Adidas logo on the bottom left leg.