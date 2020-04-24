Help ID ‘skimming’ suspects detectives in Yakima, Kitsap County say are using counterfeit cards to withdraw money from bank ATMs

WANTED IN YAKIMA —

Yakima Police and Kitsap County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify these credit card skimming suspects.

Detectives say the pair used counterfeit cards to withdraw money from a bank ATM in Yakima last month and are suspected of doing the same thing in Kitsap

County.

Police believe they are making the cards using information obtained by skimming machines placed on gas stations.