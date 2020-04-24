Help ID ‘Mr. Chill,’ armed robbery suspect who kept his cool while demanding cash and cigarettes from store clerk

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are asking or your help to identify this armed robbery suspect in Midland who I dubbed ‘Mr. Chill.”

He robbed a Chevron gas station in the 10400 block of Portland Ave. E. in the Midland area at 5:05am on Wednesday, April 8th.

He entered the store wearing a red bandana over his face, then approached the counter with a long gun wrapped in cloth. “What he did is he came in and he wanted cash and all the Newport cigarettes, so we’re looking for somebody that’s either selling Newport cigarettes, or smokes Newport cigarettes, or both and has the cash,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

Detectives describe the suspect as black, possibly in his 30's, approximately 6' tall, with a medium build. During the robbery he was seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black gloves, red bandana, and a black doo-rag.

"Unfortunately, a lot people are wearing masks these days and bad guys are taking advantage of it, putting the mask on and blending right in and people aren't thinking twice about, who is coming in the door, because a lot of people are covered-up," said Det. Troyer.

If you know his name, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County for a cash reward of up to $1,000 by using the P3 Tips app on you cell phone, or go to www.P3Tips.com. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charge filed in the case.