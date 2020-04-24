Fallen trooper Justin Schaffer’s K-9 retires to live with Schaffer’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four weeks after the tragic and untimely death of Washington State Patrol trooper Justin Schaffer, his K-9 Frankie is retiring to live with the fallen trooper's family.

WSP shared the bittersweet news on Twitter earlier this week.

It has been four weeks since we tragically lost Trooper Justin R. Schaffer. We want to share that Frankie, Justin's K-9 partner, has retired from active service in the field. He now serves in a different role – as a full-time member of Justin's family. pic.twitter.com/OKV428jmyV — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) April 22, 2020

On March 24, Schaffer was attempting to deploy spike strips to bring a pursuit to a stop when the fleeing vehicle hit him on I-5 in Chehalis, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Schaffer was taken to a Centralia hospital where he died.

The suspect fleeing from troopers, William David Thompson, was arrested further down I-5.

Prosecutors charged Thompson with 1st-degree aggravated murder, second-degree attempted murder, 1st-degree robbery, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, attempt to elude police, driving with a suspended license, driving while license revoked and driving without an interlock.

Schaffer, 28, joined the State Patrol in late 2013.

Trucks of all sizes, cars, and motorcycles formed a memorial procession from Chehalis to Adna on April 5 to remember Schaffer while funerals and other large gatherings are restricted due to coronavirus.

WSP said a proper memorial will be planned after the statewide stay-home order is lifted.

"Trooper Schaffer will receive full honors and tribute to his ultimate sacrifice," WSP said.