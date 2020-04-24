Click here to donate to the Q13 FOX Virtual Food Drive benefiting The Salvation Army
Crews still searching for man after car goes into Duwamish River

TUKWILA, Wash. -- First responders are still searching for a man who was possibly swept away after a car he was in went into the Duwamish River Thursday.

Tukwila firefighters say it happened just before 7 p.m., when a car went through a guardrail and into the water.

When crews arrived they found a man standing on the banks of the river. He said he was in the car with his friend when it happened.

Divers couldn't find anyone in the car and have searched the surrounding area.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with the search.

