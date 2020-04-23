COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Seahawks keep their pick, select Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks

Posted 8:59 PM, April 23, 2020

Jordyn Brooks #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders makes a pass interception against Artayvious Lynn #88 of the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 11, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks delivered one of the surprises of the first round of the NFL draft by selecting Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the No. 27 pick Thursday night.

The shock was in Seattle’s decision to make a pick in the first round without making moves to acquire additional picks later in the draft. It’s the first time Seattle has used its original first-round pick since 2011, when it drafted offensive lineman James Carpenter with the No. 25 selection.

While defensive line was considered the top priority for the Seahawks, they instead went with a speedy linebacker who led Texas Tech in tackles in three of his four seasons in Lubbock. Brooks was a second-team AP All-American last season after posting 108 tackles and three sacks in just 11 starts. Brooks ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

The question will be his position in Seattle. The Seahawks are already set at middle linebacker with All-Pro Bobby Wagner. But veteran K.J. Wright is entering the final year of the two-year contract extension and Seattle’s other starter last season, Mychal Kendricks, suffered a serious knee injury late in the season.

