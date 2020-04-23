COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Naval Station Everett personnel told to shelter-in-place after suspicious package found

Posted 10:24 AM, April 23, 2020, by

Photo courtesy U.S. Navy website

EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Naval Station Everett are being told to shelter-in-place while authorities investigate a suspicious package found at the North Gate.

Navy emergency responders are on site and have set up a perimeter, according to a news release, and explosive specialists have been called in to inspect the package.

Base personnel have been instructed to stay indoors and remain sheltered in place until further notice.

Access to the base is restricted to support the emergency response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.