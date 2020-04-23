Naval Station Everett personnel told to shelter-in-place after suspicious package found

EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Naval Station Everett are being told to shelter-in-place while authorities investigate a suspicious package found at the North Gate.
Navy emergency responders are on site and have set up a perimeter, according to a news release, and explosive specialists have been called in to inspect the package.
Base personnel have been instructed to stay indoors and remain sheltered in place until further notice.
Access to the base is restricted to support the emergency response.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.