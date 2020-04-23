Chipotle reveals recipe for signature guacamole

This is not a drill: Chipotle has unveiled the recipe for its signature guacamole.

The fast-casual chain tweeted the recipe on April 23.

Chipotle Guac Recipe, a thread Ingredients:

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)

1/4 cup red onion (diced)

1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)

1/4 tsp kosher salt — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 23, 2020

Ingredients for Chipotle’s guac:

-2 ripe Hass avocados

-2 tsp lime juice

-2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)

-1/4 cup red onion (diced)

-1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)

-1/4 tsp kosher salt

How to prepare:

1. Cut avocados in half and remove pits carefully

2. Scoop the avocados into a bowl

3. Toss and coat with lime juice

4. Add the salt and mash until it’s a smooth consistency

5. Fold in remaining ingredients and mix

6. Taste the guac & adjust seasoning if necessary

Chipotle is among the various restaurant and food chains that have continued to serve consumers amid the pandemic.