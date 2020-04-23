WATCH LIVE: White House Task Force holds daily briefing
COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Chipotle reveals recipe for signature guacamole

Posted 2:42 PM, April 23, 2020, by

This is not a drill: Chipotle has unveiled the recipe for its signature guacamole.

The fast-casual chain tweeted the recipe on April 23.

Ingredients for Chipotle’s guac:

-2 ripe Hass avocados
-2 tsp lime juice
-2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)
-1/4 cup red onion (diced)
-1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)
-1/4 tsp kosher salt

How to prepare:

1. Cut avocados in half and remove pits carefully
2. Scoop the avocados into a bowl
3. Toss and coat with lime juice
4. Add the salt and mash until it’s a smooth consistency
5. Fold in remaining ingredients and mix
6. Taste the guac & adjust seasoning if necessary

Chipotle is among the various restaurant and food chains that have continued to serve consumers amid the pandemic.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.