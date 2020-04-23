Chipotle reveals recipe for signature guacamole

This is not a drill: Chipotle has unveiled the recipe for its signature guacamole.
The fast-casual chain tweeted the recipe on April 23.
Ingredients for Chipotle’s guac:
-2 ripe Hass avocados
-2 tsp lime juice
-2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)
-1/4 cup red onion (diced)
-1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)
-1/4 tsp kosher salt
How to prepare:
1. Cut avocados in half and remove pits carefully
2. Scoop the avocados into a bowl
3. Toss and coat with lime juice
4. Add the salt and mash until it’s a smooth consistency
5. Fold in remaining ingredients and mix
6. Taste the guac & adjust seasoning if necessary
Chipotle is among the various restaurant and food chains that have continued to serve consumers amid the pandemic.