More than 700,000 people have recovered from coronavirus globally, Johns Hopkins data shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Global recovery numbers for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, reached the 700,000 mark on April 22, according to the most recent data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The number of confirmed cases sits at just over 2.6 million worldwide. And the global death toll has risen north of 180,000.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a dry cough that clear up in two to three weeks. The vast majority of people who have been infected with the virus have recovered.

But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the coronavirus can cause more severe health conditions like pneumonia.

Germany, a country that has received international praise for it’s handling of the pandemic, leads the world’s recovery total with nearly 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins.

With more than 830,000 confirmed cases, the United States has the highest number of individuals infected by a wide margin. It has the fourth most recoveries in the world with just over 75,673.

At more than 85,000, Spain has the second most recoveries. The peninsular nation also has the second-highest number of confirmed cases with more than 208,000, Johns Hopkins' data shows.

China, where the virus first appeared in December 2019, has seen it’s infection rate slow to a crawl. What was once the world’s epicenter now has the ninth most cases at nearly 84,000, based on Johns Hopkins’ data. Roughly 4,600 people have died in the country from COVID-19 and more than 77,000 have recovered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Atlanta.