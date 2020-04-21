Q13 FOX Virtual Food Drive benefiting The Salvation Army

SEATTLE — Thousands of local families are facing food insecurity — many of them for the first time.

On Friday, April 24, Q13 FOX is partnering with The Salvation Army for a one-day Virtual Food Drive.

Your donation will help restock Salvation Army food banks that support our neighbors right here in western Washington.

Our team, including Q13 News anchors and reporters, will be taking your calls during our telethon all day Friday.

About the Campaign

The number of food-insecure households has nearly doubled since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis. Please join us in a virtual food drive to help those in need from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Your donation provides food and supplies for those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. All donations stay local to assist vulnerable populations in our community. Thank you for your support!