Gov. Jay Inslee to address public at 5 p.m. – watch on Q13 FOX
COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Q13 FOX Virtual Food Drive benefiting The Salvation Army

Posted 3:39 PM, April 21, 2020, by , Updated at 03:46PM, April 21, 2020

SEATTLE — Thousands of local families are facing food insecurity — many of them for the first time.

On Friday, April 24, Q13 FOX is partnering with The Salvation Army for a one-day Virtual Food Drive.

Your donation will help restock Salvation Army food banks that support our neighbors right here in western Washington.

Our team, including Q13 News anchors and reporters, will be taking your calls during our telethon all day Friday.

Watch Q13 News This Morning and Q13 News at 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 & 11 p.m. for updates on the Virtual Food Drive.

About the Campaign

The number of food-insecure households has nearly doubled since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis. Please join us in a virtual food drive to help those in need from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Your donation provides food and supplies for those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. All donations stay local to assist vulnerable populations in our community. Thank you for your support!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.