Nonprofit Kindering continues to serve disabled children amid pandemic

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- While so many are now having to learn to home-school their children, with the aid of teachers via Zoom and other video conferencing apps, some families are dealing with that, on top of helping their children learn to do things like walk without the aid of braces or a wheelchair.

The local nonprofit Kindering is determined to keep helping as many families and their disabled children as possible continue to flourish even while in quarantine.

"We serve all children, any kind of developmental delay or identified disability, children who may just not be walking yet or talking yet, who are just a little behind on development, to children with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, and everything in between," says Kindering CEO Dr. Lisa Greenwald.

Greenwald says when COVID-19 hit, the nonprofit was ready.

"These children desperately need and deserve these services. We've conducted over 4,500 tele-therapy sessions since March 1," she says.

The tele-therapy has proven to be extremely beneficial, and it's crucial, especially for young children whose brains are still rapidly developing.

That's why it's so unfortunate that they aren't seeing as many new clients as they normally would.

"We are experiencing a decline in the first time since I can remember. It's just really hard to think that there are people out there who need these services and they're not able to access them, mostly because they're not aware we're still here," says Greenwald.

Kindering wants families to know they are still here to help. Your child doesn't need a doctor's referral to access their services. They've also helped families get access to the technology necessary to facilitate tele-therapy sessions.

Kindering is also continuing to help families get necessities, like food and diapers. They say they're ready to walk you and your child through the process, every step of the way, to help you both flourish.