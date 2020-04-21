COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Fans invited to compete for ‘Friends’ reunion special spot

Posted 12:23 PM, April 21, 2020

FRIENDS -- "The One with the Fake Monica" Episode 21 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The big upcoming “Friends” reunion special is inviting a few extra friends — maybe even you.

Castmembers of the popular show have announced that five fans will get a chance to watch the reunion taping live and rub shoulders with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had,” the cast announced Tuesday. “Plus, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the ‘Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

The sweepstakes offer is being presented by The All In Challenge and all proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The minimum bid is $10.

Production on the HBO Max special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemicPlans call for it to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.

