Bellevue nonprofit lifts people with disabilities out of isolation during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- So many of us are feeling isolated right now. It’s something people with disabilities experience all too often.

During this time, thankfully, there are several local nonprofits stepping up, making sure they're supported.

Jackie Kieszek is the administrative support supervisor at Bridge Disability Ministries. It's a Bellevue-based organization that supports 3,600 people in our state with physical or intellectual disabilities.

Kieszek spent this day dropping off gift bags and doing wellness checks in King County, making sure people with disabilities don't dip further into isolation during this pandemic.

"For me, it’s about people," Kieszek said, "It’s about brightening their day, but in turn, they brighten my day.”

For those on the receiving end, it's a personal connection at a much-needed time.

After laughing with Kieszek, Nate who uses a wheelchair said, “Organizations like Bridge Disability Ministries really do their due diligence in connecting people.”

It may be a reminder for all of us, at a time we’ve been told to keep our distance it’s never been so important to connect.

Bridge Disability Ministries also provides medical equipment to people with and without disabilities. They have stayed open during the pandemic, knowing people desperately need their services.