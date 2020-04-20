Suspect arrested for trying – and failing – to detonate explosive under Lynnwood police unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Police in Lynnwood arrested a suspect they say placed an explosive under a police unit and tried - unsuccessfully - to detonate it.

Details are scarce, but police say they saw the suspect place the device under one of the police units and then try to flee the scene.

Police stopped the suspect using a PIT maneuver and took the suspect into custody.

Washington State Patrol's bomb squad responded to the scene and said there was an "attempted detonation," but nothing hazardous was found.

No one was injured.