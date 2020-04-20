Police: Two people tied up, robbed at gunpoint in Mercer Island home while children slept

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. -- Police are looking for two men who reportedly broke into the back door of a home on Mercer Island, tied up two people at gunpoint while children were sleeping inside, and took off with stolen items.

According to Mercer Island Police, it happened about 1 a.m. Monday in the 9000 block of SE 40th Street. The victims said two dark-skinned men woke up two sleeping adults, tied them up at gunpoint and demanded money and other personal property.

There were two children in the home, but they both slept through the home invasion.

Police used a K-9 officer from the city of Kirkland to try to locate the suspect to no avail. The suspects wore hooded sweatshirts and masks during the home invasion.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mercer Island Police.