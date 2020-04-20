× Police: Man tried to rape 16-year-old outside Tacoma elementary school

TACOMA – A 16-year-old girl is recovering after a man reportedly pushed her to the ground, shoved a sock in her mouth and tried to rape her Sunday outside an elementary school, police said.

The suspect, Andrew Dahm, will be charged with attempted second-degree rape and second-degree robbery, Pierce County prosecutor’s documents show.

According to court documents:

The victim was walking by Franklin Elementary School in Tacoma at about 7 p.m. Sunday when she felt someone was following her. The victim took out her cellphone to record whoever was behind her.

Suddenly she was pushed into a corner and onto the ground by Dahm, documents allege. Dahm tried to rip the victim’s shirt and bra off and reached inside the victim’s pants. He allegedly told her to be quiet so she wouldn’t get hurt.

The victim struggled and kicked. Dahm allegedly shoved a sock into the victim’s mouth and she bit his finger. During the struggle, Dahm grabbed the victim’s cellphone and ran off.

The victim called police who found her crying and shaking, while suffering injuries to her knees and mouth. She gave police a description of the suspect.

Dahm was located in a nearby park. He had outstanding warrants and was detained by police.

Police questioned Dahm who allegedly changed his story many times. Police found the victim’s phone on Dahm, and found the video the victim had taken of the defendant just before the attack. Dahm was also found with a rolled-up sock that had saliva and blood on it.

He is expected to be charged in Pierce County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.