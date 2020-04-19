COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

The Divide: Benefits Backlog

This week on “The Divide”:  As the state works to process hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims, Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine says they’re preparing for a “tsunami” of new applications under the federal CARES Act.

Plus: A 99-year-old veteran is diagnosed with COVID-19 just before his 100th birthday. Hear his story.

Also: “Small Business Sunday” continues with a La Conner shop forced to close during its busiest time of year.

Commentary: “Give me liberty, or give me death”? Protesters gather to push back against government mandates.

Watch the full episode here:

