Small Business Sunday: Some watch livelihoods unravel under ‘stay home’ order

For businesses in La Conner and across Skagit County, April can be the busiest time of year as tulip fields draw hundreds of thousands of visitors. But with a “stay home” mandate in place, small business owners, like Christina Jennings of Jennings Yarn and Needlecraft, are watching their livelihoods unravel.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Would you like to place an order with Jennings Yarn and Needlecraft? Visit the shop's website.

“Small Business Sunday” is an effort to lift up local companies impacted by Coronavirus. Each Sunday on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse highlights how businesses are trying to survive during mandated government closures. Do you know a company that should be featured? Email TheDivide@Q13FOX.COM, using the subject line “Small Business Sunday.”