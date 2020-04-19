North Korea denies that Trump received ‘a nice note’ from Kim recently

“We cannot know for sure whether the U.S. president reminisced about past correspondence, but our leadership did not send any letter to the U.S. president recently,” KCNA said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

State media added it would “look into the matter” as to why U.S. leadership released the “ungrounded” story into the media.

“The relations between the top leaders of (North Korea) and the U.S. are not an issue to be taken up just for diversion nor it should be misused for meeting selfish purposes,” the statement said.

In March, North Korea said Trump sent a personal letter to Kim offering cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Kim’s sister and senior official Kim Yo Jong said her brother appreciated the letter during this time of “big difficulties and challenges,” and said Trump explained his plan to “propel the relations between the two countries … and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work.”

A senior Trump administration official said at the time that Trump sent a letter to Kim that was consistent with the president’s efforts to engage global leaders during the pandemic.

Kim and Trump have met three times and exchanged letters and envoys on many occasions since 2018 when they began talks on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.