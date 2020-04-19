Live Nation rolling out concert ticket refund program amid coronavirus cancellations

Live Nation is reportedly preparing to roll out a full ticket refund program for fans with tickets to shows cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Variety reported on Friday that the program would give customers the option to receive a full refund on their ticket purchase price. Customers must apply to receive a refund within 30 days of their show’s cancellation date.

Fans will also have the options of receiving up to 150 percent of their ticket value as “concert cash” or donating their ticket to health care workers through the company’s ”Hero Nation“ program.