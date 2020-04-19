At-home beauty and wellness essentials with The Go-To Girlfriend
- John Frieda Hair Care Precision Foam Colour offers salon-quality hair color from the comfort of your own home.
- Even with the current situation, this is very easy to get ahold of. It’s sold at mass market retailers including Walmart/Walmart.com and Target.com for under $12!
- This product is extremely easy to use because the revolutionary foam texture penetrates hair to lock in rich, salon-quality color.
- Plus, the non-drip formulaspreads easily into roots and hard-to-reach areas, for complete coverage without patchiness or a big mess.
- Now if you’re too intimidated to try box hair coloror just want to hold out and wait for your stylist,John Frieda Hair Care also offers Root Blur, a customizablepowder palette that blends roots away instantly.
- This is a quick fix that washes right out, like makeup, and the perfect solution to covering up those greys for a last-minute video conference or zoom happy hour.
- Make sure to start with dry, styled hair.
- Each palette comes with two shades. Blend them together to achieve your ideal shade match, and then use the angled fiber brush to dab directly in your hair strands near the root.
- The coverage will remain flawless until your next shampoo.
- This product is as easy to get your hands on.It’s available at Amazon.com and it’s under $20!
SebaMedUSA.com, $13.49
The HYDRATING HAND + NAIL BALM is ideal for when people’s hands are suffering from all the washing and sanitizing on their runs to the grocery store, etc. It’s perfect to keep a small hand cream by your sink for at home washing and then at night give yourself a little TLC by slathering your hands up and putting on gloves or a pair of clean socks and wake up to rejuvenated hands.
The HYDRATING HAND + NAIL BALMis a non-greasy fast-absorbing and deeply moisturizing formula designed to relieve dry, chapped hands and maintain the strength of nails against breakage. Suggested retail price: $13.49 (75ml); Suggested retailers: Costco Road Shows and Sebamedusa.com
AROUND THE HOUSE
- Poo-Pourri is the original before-you-go toilet spray with a serious cult following, amassing over 20k five-star reviews
- The spray is made of natural essential oils that create a layer on the water and stop odors before they begin.
- Trust me, Poo-Pourri is a non-essential that is actually pretty essential for everyone stuck sharing bathrooms right now – even you, will thank you.
- Over 20,000 5-star reviews and over 100 million bottles sold world-wide. Known fans of the brand: Jonathan Van Ness, Busy Philipps, Brett Farve
- Non-toxic and highly effective. Free shipping on PooPourri.com now through 4/30
- PooPourri is sold online at PooPourri.com and at your favorite retailers including Costco, Target, CVS, Walgreen’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta and Amazon.com
- Pricing:
- 2oz (100-use) $9.95
- 4oz (200-use) $14.95
- Weighted blankets have been shown to naturally improve sleep and relieve anxiety, improving users’ physical and mental wellbeing, which is all something we could use during these times!
- The Gravity Blanket simulates the feeling of being held or hugged, giving users a sense of calm and comfort almost immediately.
- Gravity’s Cooling Blanket uses the same weighted technology as the original blanket, adding moisture-wicking material to keep you cool and comfortable all night long, which is perfect for these warmer months.
- Gravity’s Cooling Blanket is available in Single-size (72″ x 48″), which comes in 15, 20, or 25lb weights, and also in a Queen/King size (90″ x 90″ in 1 standard weight of 35lbs). It’s available in three colors (grey, white and navy)
- Another way to immediately feel relaxed and destress during the day is to slip on the Weighted Sleep Mask, which applies a light touch across key pressure points and effectively blocks out all light.