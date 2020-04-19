At-home beauty and wellness essentials with The Go-To Girlfriend

Now that all of the nail shops, salons, spas, etc. are temporarily closed, it’s time to take our beauty & wellness routine into our own hands.

From Sadie:

“HAIR

Your roots are probably beginning to overgrow, and if you’re looking for a quick and easy fix, look no further than John Frieda Hair Care.

JOHN FRIEDA PRECISION FOAM COLOR

John Frieda Hair Care Precision Foam Colour offers salon-quality hair color from the comfort of your own home.

Even with the current situation, this is very easy to get ahold of. It’s sold at mass market retailers including Walmart/ Walmart.com and Target.com for under $12!

This product is extremely easy to use because the revolutionary foam texture penetrates hair to lock in rich, salon-quality color.

Plus, the non-drip formula spreads easily into roots and hard-to-reach areas, for complete coverage without patchiness or a big mess.

JOHN FRIEDA ROOT BLUR

Now if you’re too intimidated to try box hair color or just want to hold out and wait for your stylist , John Frieda Hair Care also offers Root Blur, a customizable powder palette that blends roots away instantly.

This is a quick fix that washes right out, like makeup , and the perfect solution to covering up those greys for a last-minute video conference or zoom happy hour.

Make sure to start with dry, styled hair.

Each palette comes with two shades. Blend them together to achieve your ideal shade match, and then use the angled fiber brush to dab directly in your hair strands near the root. The coverage will remain flawless until your next shampoo.

This product is as easy to get your hands on. It’s available at Amazon.com and it’s under $20!

SKINCARE

If you’re looking for an at-home facial, this mask is going to be your new favorite!

UNCLE BUD’S ROSE GOLD FACE MASK

UncleBudsHemp.com , $15.99 for a 6 pack

This hemp infused face mask soothes skin irritation and removes excess oils to help control acne breakouts and is full of antioxidants and anti-aging properties that will help reduce wrinkles and puffiness while maintaining the pH balance, all within a single use convenient portable sachet you can take anywhere. Our revitalizing face mask is safe for all skin types including sensitive skin and is paraben and sulfate free.

NAILS & HANDS

With all of the hand washing and sanitizer, dry skin, nails and cuticles is inevitable. Manage and moisturize with these must-haves:

UNCLE BUD’S HEMP SEED HAND SANITIZER

The best part about this hand sanitizer is it is infused with hemp seed oil, Vitamins A, D & E and it’s omega rich, so it doesn’t dry out your hands. 70% alcohol killing 99.99% of many harmful germs and bacteria. Unscented and safe for the whole family. Made in the USA.

SEBAMED HYDRATING HAND & NAIL BALM

SebaMedUSA.com, $13.49 The HYDRATING HAND + NAIL BALM is ideal for when people’s hands are suffering from all the washing and sanitizing on their runs to the grocery store, etc. It’s perfect to keep a small hand cream by your sink for at home washing and then at night give yourself a little TLC by slathering your hands up and putting on gloves or a pair of clean socks and wake up to rejuvenated hands. The HYDRATING HAND + NAIL BALMis a non-greasy fast-absorbing and deeply moisturizing formula designed to relieve dry, chapped hands and maintain the strength of nails against breakage. Suggested retail price: $13.49 (75ml); Suggested retailers: Costco Road Shows and Sebamedusa.com AROUND THE HOUSE

We are at home ALL the time and might need a couple essential non-essentials for couples and families quarantining in close quarters!

POOPOURRI

CVS, $9.95

Sharing one bathroom perhaps (haha)? Stock up on this smell-good essential for when you go number 2.

Poo-Pourri is the original before-you-go toilet spray with a serious cult following, amassing over 20k five-star reviews

The spray is made of natural essential oils that create a layer on the water and stop odors before they begin.

Trust me, Poo-Pourri is a non-essential that is actually pretty essential for everyone stuck sharing bathrooms right now – even you, will thank you.

Over 20,000 5-star reviews and over 100 million bottles sold world-wide. Known fans of the brand: Jonathan Van Ness, Busy Philipps, Brett Farve

Non-toxic and highly effective. Free shipping on PooPourri.com now through 4/30

PooPourri is sold online at PooPourri.com and at your favorite retailers including Costco, Target, CVS, Walgreen’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta and Amazon.com

Pricing: 2oz (100-use) $9.95 4oz (200-use) $14.95



GRAVITY BLANKET

Feeling a little stressed with all of the togetherness? Or maybe you’re self-isolating alone and feeling more anxious than usual? Check out this new cooling weighted blanket and weighted eye mask.