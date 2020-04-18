× Healthy Living: Importance of Hydrating during COVID-19 pandemic

SEATTLE, Wash., Being sick can wreak havoc on our bodies. Coronavirus-like symptoms such as fever and coughing can rob us of out vital nutrients, especially if fluids and healthy foods are not consumed while sick. Our bodies are made up of 60% water which is why Dr. Drew Oliveira, the Senior Medical Executive Director, says staying hydrated and re-hydrating is so important. “It is in every cell of our body. it is used by our major organs, such as our kidneys obviously, but also the liver, the heart, the brain, uh staying hydrated is really important.”

Hydration is also key to regulating our core temperature, and dehydration can exacerbate an existing fever. small losses in body fluid can cause body temperatures to rise. The amount of water needed to stay hydrated has gone up from the typical 8 glasses a day that was typically recommended, “Our bodies need quite a bit of hydration every day. For women, 2.7 liters about 11 glasses of water. For men, about 3.7 liters, about 16 glasses.”

Dr. Oliveira says that hydration does not have to necessarily come in the form of water, “It can be in soups, it can be in coffee and tea, it can be in fruits and vegetables so lots of ways we can get hydration.”

Now when it comes to replacing lost fluids and electrolytes, there are some other options. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend oral electrolyte solutions like Pedialyte as it contains a balance of electrolytes, sodium and sugar and contains twice the electrolyte sodium as sports drinks.

Now when it comes to sugar, balance is really key and Dr. Oliveira says it is important we avoid hydrating with fluids that contain a lot of fat, and yes, too much sugar like pop, “Those sweetened fluids can actually suppress our thirst, and certainly lead to other problems with too many—too many calories.”

Staying hydrated also means healthy membranes, when we cough, sneeze and just breathe, membranes in our nose and mouth eliminate bacteria. Moisture helps heal the broken membranes so additional infectious organisms can’t enter the body.