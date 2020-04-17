Recognizing car, pickup truck belonging to burglary suspects could help solve costly crime spree

WANTED IN KIRKLAND —

In the early morning hours of March 25th, the City of Kirkland Public Works Building was burglarized by two unknown male suspects. A third unidentified person, acting as a look-out, assisted by parking a vehicle a short distance away from the building which is located at 904 8th St. in Kirkland.

When city employees arrived at work, they discovered that numerous vehicles were prowled, a large number of tools were taken from the vehicles and a City of Kirkland Public Works truck had been stolen.

The City of Kirkland vehicle was later located abandoned, when Bellevue Police Officers were dispatched on a separate stolen vehicle report in their city. Video surveillance shows the same suspects left the City of Kirkland vehicle in the 3000 block of 118th Ave. SE and stole another pickup truck belonging to a local business in the area. This second stolen vehicle out of Bellevue was located two days later, unoccupied, in Sumner near the 4000 block of Parker Rd. E.

Video surveillance at the Public Works Building and a nearby business in Kirkland showed the suspects arriving in two different vehicles, forcibly entering the City of Kirkland fenced property and stealing the tools and the vehicle. Video of the stolen vehicle shows one of the suspects driving the vehicle away at approximately 4:30am and the other two suspects driving their vehicles as they follow the City of Kirkland truck out of the area.

Police are hopeful that someone may recognize either vehicle belonging to the suspects. The first vehicle appears to be a maroon 1989 to 1992 model Ford Ranger with a toolbox in the rear bed, damage to the front passenger quarter panel and the front license plate is attached to the front grill of the vehicle. The second vehicle appears to be an early 2000’s Acura TL that is either silver or gray in color.

If you can help Kirkland Police locate the vehicles, or identify the suspects, call detectives at (425) 577-5656, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also submit photos and info at www.P3Tips.com. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.