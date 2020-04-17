MISSING: Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives hope you can help locate vulnerable Monroe woman

MONROE — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate 25-year-old Kenna Harris of Monroe.

She has not been heard from since Tuesday, March 31.

Kenna suffered multiple serious injuries from a high-speed rollover car accident and has been living back at home for the past few years while she rehabs.

Around 11am on Tuesday, March 31, Kenna was seen by neighbors walking away from her residence. Around 12pm on Tuesday, bank records show Kenna withdrew all of the money in her account at Chase Bank in Monroe. A couple hours later, Kenna’s phone location showed her getting on a bus in Monroe. Her cell phone has since been turned off. Detectives obtained surveillance footage that showed Kenna riding a bus Tuesday afternoon from Rite Aid in Monroe to Snohomish. She got off the bus at 12:59pm at Bickford and 34th St. in Snohomish. Detectives know that Kenna walked into the Subway sandwich shop in Snohomish Station and inquired about food, but did not order anything and left.

Family members are concerned for her safety, because it is unusual for Kenna to be out of contact for such a long period of time. “Because of her medical condition, we do just want to check on her welfare and make sure she’s okay. We do understand that she’s 25 years old and if she’s choosing to be gone on her own, that’s okay and that’s a right that she has, but we just want to confirm she’s okay. She doesn’t have to return back home if she doesn’t wish to. We just want to contact her to make sure she’s all right,” said Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenna has short reddish-brown hair, is 5’8” tall and has hazel green eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, a large green knit scarf, a gray knit beanie, and a black jacket.

Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives continue to follow-up on leads and investigate her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Kenna’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tipline: 425-388-3845.