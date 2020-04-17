Micardo Barnett: Detectives say suspect in violent home invasion had good reason to hastily leave rental car, wallet at crime scene

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

It was not difficult for Des Moines Police to figure out that Micardo Barnett was the primary suspect in a violent home invasion robbery on March 21st, because detectives say he left his rental car and his wallet at the crime scene.

You can’t blame the suspect for being in a hurry to get away though, because there were bullets flying at him from one of the three victims who detectives say he’d been holding hostage inside their home.

King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott explains. “Suspect knocked on the door. He asked for ‘Pablo,’ nobody by that name lived there. He asked the homeowner where the money was in the house. The homeowner said he didn’t have any money. That’s when the suspect pistol-whipped him and the other two occupants inside the house. He zip-tied their hands behind their back. He then grabbed one of the victim’s wallet out of his back pocket, took all the money inside and then he left that bedroom where he was at and he started rummaging through the house. The homeowner was able to free one of his hands and he crawled into a different bedroom and he found a different handgun that he had hidden. He starts shooting in the direction of where he can hear the suspect rummaging through inside of the house. He fires multiple rounds towards that area. The suspect, in-between, fires towards where the three occupants were at inside that bedroom. Thankfully none of the victims were hit.”

Detectives say the suspect took off running and has not been seen since.

Prosecutors say Micardo Barnett got the rental car in Sacramento, Calfornia, drove up to Washington for the home invasion robbery, but lives in Massachusetts.

He has been charged with 1st Degree Kidnapping and 1st Degree Robbery.

Micardo Barnett is 37 years old, 5’9” and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can tell detectives where to find him.