‘It’s such a violation’: How crooks are slowing down unemployment checks

Since Covid-19 began, the economic impact has been devastating. More than half a mission people in our state have filed new unemployment claims. Many of them are waiting for that check just so they can survive. Officials say the crooks are a big reason for the agonizing delay in getting people money when they need it most. The reason: unemployment fraud.

It's latest victim: Bellevue based non-profit, Bridge Disabilities Ministries, an organization that's spent 30 years serving those with developmental and physical disabilities. Executive Director, Brenne Schario says their commitment to the community remains as strong as ever. "We've been phoning and delivering care packages to our folks with developmental disabilities who even without the pandemic, suffer from isolation, so with the pandemic its doubly difficult for them."

Staff with the nonprofit say they feel extremely grateful that they haven't had to make any layoffs due to the economic downturn, which is what made a recent letter they received so startling: "Somebody had filed a fraudulent claim with unemployment with employment security department, under our employees name."

With employees working from home, the nonprofit's mail is picked up every other day. The letter from the Employment Security Department just happened to be in regards to the very employee who opened it. "I feel so violated about it I mean-and obviously for my staff person but I think if it can happen to her it can happen to anybody."

Now everyone at the nonprofit is on edge, wondering if their personal information is also compromised. "When you think that somebody can do this to your organization and to one of your own, it's all I can think about." On top of the personal violation, unemployment fraud also seriously slows down the process of getting people their checks because ESD has to investigation hundreds of thousands of claims before processing them, in order to avoid theft.

"It happened to our organization and I can imagine it's happening to any company ." ESD says there are some ways to prevent it from happening to you. Some of the simplest tips are leaving your social security card at home and not oversharing on social media. They also suggest that before giving out your personal identifiable information to a caller or business, ask them why they need it and what they'll do to safeguard it. And as always, keep you personal information, wherever you store it, as safe as possible.

ESD says if you think you've been a victim of unemployment fraud, call (800)-246-9763.

Brenne says the lesson she and her non-profit have learned from this is to be extra vigilant, and to continue checking the mail regularly that's sent to your business. She says this ordeal has caused a huge interruption to the crucial work the nonprofit does, and hopes this doesn't happen to others in the community. "It's kind of disappointing really-it's kind of depressing that people would prey on an opportunity like this to take advantage and steal somebody's good name."