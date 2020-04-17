Help ID tricky woman, trio of armed robbery suspects targeting men in their cars in the middle of the night

WANTED IN SEATTLE –

A warning for anyone who drives along Aurora Ave. N. in Seattle: Detectives say the woman shown above, acting as a prostitute, is luring men to pull over, so they can be robbed at gunpoint by her two partners-in-crime.

Detective say all of the victims were targeted in the early morning hours this week.

Police are hoping somebody knows her name, or where to find her.

Detectives say surveillance video shows a victim pull into a neighborhood off Aurora Avenue N. He parks his vehicle just out of range of a home surveillance system. A woman walks over to talk to him, then two suspects run, crouched down, towards his vehicle, yank open his door and demand his money.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The camera shows the woman walking away from the vehicle and you can hear the driver pleading with the two suspects not to take his phone. Both suspects took off on foot.

Detectives say this trio robbed three men in three nights. “She seems to be acting like a prostitute. It's happening between 85th and Aurora and 105th and Aurora. What she's doing is stopping cars and then she's giving directions to them to pull over. Once they're pulled over, then we have two black suspects armed with weapons approach the vehicle, demand money, take money and then leave in a hurry,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Images from a store surveillance camera show the woman police are trying to identify. They say she is white, with dark hair and she's carrying a black and white striped purse.

“We're looking for a location of maybe a hotel where she's staying. Somebody knows where this female is at and we need that information,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

Detectives believe there are likely more men who have been robbed, but haven't called police. “We need to know who you are. I know it's embarrassing, perhaps, but come forward, your information may make the difference in solving these cases,” said Carner.

All three of the robberies took place between midnight and 3:30am. "Never stop for someone who is trying to flag you over, especially a lone female in late hours. It's just not safe,” said Carner.

If you know who this woman is, or the two guys working with her, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit the information through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or go to P3Tips.com, where you can even upload photos for police and still remain anonymous.