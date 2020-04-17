Help ID suspect who stabbed church worker, stole truck and got away during reckless high-speed chase

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police need your help to solve a case from last summer.

None of the leads have panned out to identify the suspect who stabbed and carjacked an 80-year-old man in the White Center-Roxhill area. He survived, but the suspect is still on the loose.

Detectives are hoping you recognize the suspect. The victim described him as very rough looking.

Detectives say he demanded the victim's wallet and then began assaulting him in the parking lot of a church at 9622 20th Ave SW on July 28th. He then stole the victim's van. A neighbor's surveillance camera caught the attack as the victim was stabbed twice in the back and yelled for help. A witness at the scene called 911 and a King County Sheriff's deputy picked up the pursuit. Dash-cam video shows the suspect try to escape, breaking all kinds of traffic laws, almost crashing into other drivers at one point, before he finally makes a sharp left turn, hitting the curb and then continues on until he hits a dead end. This is when he looks out the window and you get the best shot of his face. He wasn't done yet, then driving the van through a fence near Highway 99, eventually abandoning the van and getting away on foot.

Even after processing the van for fingerprints and evidence, the suspect has not been identified. “None of the tips that came in were specific enough to actually name the suspect in this case. That's why we're reaching out to you again, with these new photos. Somebody viewing this knows this guy and that's the information we need,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Seattle Police say it's possible this suspect lives somewhere around the church on 20th Ave. SW, where the victim was stabbed.

If you know his name, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on our smart phone, or the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) for a cash reward of up to $1,000.