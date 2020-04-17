Help ID crew of reckless, cackling crooks wanted for theft and breaking into businesses

WANTED IN MILTON —
Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify five suspects wanted for breaking into businesses in Milton, Bellevue and Federal Way to burglarize them.
Surveillance video shows them stealing from a gas station at Meridian and Milton Way in Milton on April 5. It had closed early because of reduced hours. Police say the suspects are in their late teens or early 20’s.
A Milton Police officer got into a pursuit with the suspects in their black Audi A6, but had to back off, because they were driving erratically at high speeds and putting other drivers in danger. The Audi and some of the stolen items were later recovered, but no arrests have been made.
Detectives are hoping you can tell them the names of any of the suspects or where to find them.
"It's really about the safety of the public of what, what is this going to lead to next? What are they going to do, is it not going to be enough after they've broken into 10 stores? So, then, what are they going to do and then what's going to happen if they break into the wrong place and somebody meets them with a weapon," said Milton Police Det. Paul Johnson.
Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. Submit any photos and information at www.P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. It is anonymous.