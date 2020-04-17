Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound gives tips to help businesses, families stay safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound says it knows the last few weeks have been incomprehensible, both around the world and right at home in our communities.

No one could have predicted how much of an impact COVID-19 would have on our lives and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound wants to make sure the community knows it's doing everything it can to adapt to the situation at hand and to assist families and businesses to stay safe during this Pandemic.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound says it will continue to fight regional felony crimes as best it can and the non-profit organization says it looks forward to your continued support in its efforts.

In the meantime, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is distributing some guidelines to assist with some planning tips to provide for the safety of you, your family and businesses alike.

WE WILL ALL GET THROUGH THIS TOGETHER!

The police are already seeing a rise in Burglaries and Vandalism of commercial

establishments and Crime Stoppers is doing its part to help businesses better protect themselves in these trying times.

Safety Tips for Closed Businesses:

• Make sure your business is locked up thoroughly and have someone check

the building daily.

• Move all product away from windows and store in a safe location or remove

from the building all together.

• Definitely empty the cash register and consider emptying the safe/lock box

and move to separate location.

• Consider boarding up vulnerable entry points that would make easy access

for a Burglar. This also helps reduce vandalism.

• Utilize security cameras and alarms.

• Keep the area well-lit and consider motion sensor lights for added visibility.

• Unplug all necessary items, including articles like electronics and space

heaters.

• Stop or re-direct mail and cancel publications such as newspapers. It would

not be good to have items pile up at the business.

• Notify the local Police Department that you will be closed and update any

posted Emergency Contact Information.

Civil Unrest Safety Tips:

• Most definitely have at least a 30-day supply of food and water.

• Keep your vehicle’s fuel tank FULL should you have to leave unexpectedly.

*Have emergency supplies in your vehicle and anything you think

you might need should you be forced to leave your home.

• Have a First Aid Kit at the ready and make sure you have a 30-day supply of

any prescription medications you take.

• For your home, security cameras and alarms are ALWAYS a good idea.

• Have some ready cash available on hand as ATM’s/Banks may not be operational.

• Have some sort of self-defense system on hand, such as a firearm, pepper

spray, etc., to utilize should you need to protect yourself or your family.

Make sure you are familiar with the safety procedures of your self-defense

choice and use only as a last resort.

• Lastly, and most importantly, develop a Family Emergency Plan and make

sure all family members know it. Cell phone circuits will most likely be

overloaded or may not function, so be prepared to fall back on the Emergency Plan to secure your family.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound says if you don’t have to leave your house, STAY HOME. Police, Fire and EMS will be working at full-capacity, but may take some time to assist you should the need arise. In troubling times, these men and women will be doing all they can to serve and protect our communities.

CLICK HERE for more information about Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound and to donate to the non-profit program.