SoundTheHorn at noon Thursday to honor transit workers

SEATTLE — Thousands of bus, train and ferry horns will sound at the same time at noon Thursday (Pacific time) to honor transit workers both locally and across the country who continue to provide a critical service during the coronavirus outbreak.

From King County Metro:

“Thursday, April 16, Metro will #SoundTheHorn to honor transit workers in our area & across the country. Our employees are heroes & the #HeroesMovingHeroes initiative recognizes the operators who move essential employees to work during COVID-19.”

At noon (PST) Thursday, April 16, Metro will #SoundTheHorn to honor transit workers in our area & across the country. Our employees are heroes & the #HeroesMovingHeroes initiative recognizes the operators who move essential employees to work during COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/8u9HjHEM8l — King County Metro 🚏 🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@kcmetrobus) April 15, 2020

The movement appears to have started in hard-hit New York City, where thousands of buses, trains, and ferries will blow their horns for 2 seconds at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

King County Metro encourages people to listen to the horns and join in the celebration of transit workers both locally and nationwide.

Today at noon, we’ll #SoundTheHorn as part of a nationwide show of support for transit workers. Open your windows to listen and join us in celebrating the people keeping our region and our country moving. No horn? No problem. Let our friend show you how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/lLmCVu3pVM — King County Metro 🚏 🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@kcmetrobus) April 16, 2020

You’re also encouraged to post video and audio of the event and post it on social media using the #SoundTheHorn hashtag.