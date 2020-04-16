100 hotel rooms made available to health care workers at Seattle hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- City leaders in Seattle are making new moves to contain COVID-19 by making 100 rooms at the Executive Pacific Hotel available to health care workers.

Workers can quarantine at the hotel to prevent spreading the virus to their families.

The rooms will also be available to workers who have tested positive for the virus but are asymptomatic.

The city says 11 health care workers have already stayed in the hotel on Spring Street along with more than 20 first responders.

More than 10,700 people in Washington state have tested positive for the virus and more than 560 have died. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can be spread by those who appear healthy and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.