Tourism officials: Avoid travel to the San Juan Islands, even for day trips

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. — Tourism officials for the San Juan Islands are asking visitors to postpone all travel to the islands – even day trips – to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This includes boaters who want to anchor out or pick up a mooring buoy, and also includes people with cabins or other homes that aren’t their primary residences.

Officials say health care and emergency resources are limited on the islands, and travel there does not comply with the governor’s statewide Stay Home, Stay Healthy order that’s in place through May 4.

“Coming to the islands may provide some social distancing peace of mind, but you will be jeopardizing a community with limited essential supplies and limited response resources,” officials said.

San Juan County Parks and the San Juan Island National Historical Park currently remain open with restrooms closed in most instances. Camping at County Parks is closed through May 4, with an extension possible.

There will be no overnight transient moorage at marinas allowed in the islands at least until May 4.

Washingtonians are asked to stay home unless you’re an essential worker, or unless you have essential business (medical appointments, filling prescriptions, going to the grocery store, etc.)

You’re encouraged to go outside for walks and exercise, but you should always maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and anyone who doesn’t live in your home.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 10,694 coronavirus cases and 541 deaths in Washington state.