Longer days and lots of sunshine: Sunset is at 8 p.m. for the first time this year

SEATTLE -- If you've been enjoying soaking up all this spring sunshine, you've got a little longer to do it!

For the first time this year, sunset is at 8 p.m., and it'll only be later and later from here on out.

The famous Mount Rainier looms over Tacoma at sunset

Thursday and Friday we'll see more sun and high temperatures near 70 degrees. 58 is average for this part of April.

We'll see a slight downturn in temps for the weekend and a chance of showers Saturday and again on Monday.

The first half of April has only seen 0.01″ of rain.

That unseasonably dry streak looks to end with some soggy conditions by the middle of next week.

Thirsty yards and gardens, along with allergy sufferers, will all rejoice.

