Fire at Federal Way senior living apartments leaves one dead

One person was found dead after crews responded to a fire overnight at a senior living apartment complex in Federal Way.

South King Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Eric Suckoll said crews responded about 2:15 a.m. to a fire at Meridian Court Senior Living apartments in the 31400 block of 23rd Avenue South.

One apartment was on fire, and it was put out by the sprinkler system.

Crews found one person dead inside the apartment.

The person who died has not been identified, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.