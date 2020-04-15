LIVE INTERACTIVE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) MAP
Dozens of workers at eastern Washington food plant have coronavirus

Posted 9:28 AM, April 15, 2020, by

WALLULA, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of workers at a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Walla Walla County have tested positive for the coronavirus, but officials say the plant will remain open.

KEPR-TV reported this week that 42 workers had contracted the coronavirus at the meat plant in Wallula, Washington.

Leaders with the Benton-Franklin Health District say they are working with staff at the plant to ensure it is a safe work environment.

Officials with Walla Walla County Emergency Management say they are confident the employer is taking necessary precautions to prevent additional spread.

