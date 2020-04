Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We want to introduce you to Tuffy! He's a four-year-old Lamancha/Oberhasli goat looking for his forever home so Q13 has partnered with Limelight Pet Project to get this little guy adopted.

Tuffy currently lives at Puget Sound Goat Rescue -- you can give the folks there a call anytime or visit their website to learn more about Tuffy and set up a meet and greet with him, their information is below.

425-444-6591

http://www.pugetsoundgoatrescue.org/