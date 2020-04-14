Football fields across western Washington will light up Friday night to honor Class of 2020

LIVE INTERACTIVE COVID-19 MAP
SEATTLE — High school football stadiums across Washington will turn on their lights in unison Friday night (April 17) to honor the Class of 2020 seniors who won’t get to walk across the stage.

The lights will be turned on at 8:20 p.m.

Graduation ceremonies, proms and other quintessential senior activities have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving seniors crushed and forced to find nontraditional ways to celebrate.

Dozens, maybe hundreds, of schools are participating in the stadium-lighting event.

You can find a lot of them by searching the #BeTheLightWA hashtag on Twitter.

