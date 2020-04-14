A whole new curl in a whole new world: home haircuts on trend amid COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- It seems like every day during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are reminded of the little comforts that they probably took for granted before Washington’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. Simple things like getting a haircut. Desperate times may call for desperate measures for some in need of a new hairdo.

Governor Jay Inslee deemed hair salons and barbershops nonessential businesses, also prohibiting house calls. So, what do people do when they need a little off the top? Some are picking up a pair of scissors or an electric trimmer trying to cut themselves out of the hairy situation.

“I informed my wife she’s going to have learned how to cut hair,” said Commander Raymond Bunk of the Federal Way Police Department.

The long and short of it –so many people are learning to be their own hair stylist. Some styles submitted to Q13 News’ Facebook page are a cut above the rest, while others should use their bowl for kitchen purposes only.

Staff at the Federal Way Police Department recently took their hair into their own hands.

“I started looking around at all the other officers that we have here and I noticed a lot of us normally keep our hair pretty short and we were looking a little shaggy,” said Bunk.

The staff buzzed off each other’s hair for a clean look and a cause. Their haircuts raised about $500 towards childhood cancer research for St. Baldrick’s Foundation. A video of the event was posted to the department’s Facebook page. Bunk said the trim was a nice break from the stresses of the pandemic.

“Even in these times of need throughout our community, there’s other avenues where we can also help out and still have a little fun with it,” said Bunk.

Now he’s calling out others to see who else can make the cut.

“I would like to challenge all local police and fire departments to do the same thing,” said Bunk. “I’m especially calling out all of the Valley police departments, Kent, Renton, y’all need to start getting your hairs cut.”

After all, it’s just hair that will grow back.