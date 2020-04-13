Oregon coronavirus deaths up to 53, Gov. Brown releases $8 million to food bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Oregon Health Authority has reported one new coronavirus death, bringing the total number of people who have died from the disease to 53. The authority said Monday that the person who died was a 66-year-old Washington County woman who had underlying medical conditions.

The authority also on Monday reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to more than 1,580.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also announced Monday that Oregon will provide $8 million to the Oregon Food Bank, which is seeing increasing demand, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state will pay the food bank weekly as needed over the next eight weeks, Brown said. The state expects to receive a 75% reimbursement from FEMA, through the federal emergency declaration.

“In times of crisis, no Oregonian should need to wonder where they can find food for their family,” Brown said in a news release. “I know many Oregonians, through no fault of their own, have lost their jobs and incomes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

She said the Oregon Food Bank network, which includes 21 regional food banks and more than 1,400 food assistance sites, is facing a spike in demand while also seeing a significant decrease in food donations from commercial sources such as grocery stores as they experience higher demand.

Also on Monday, officials in Oregon, Washington and California said they’ll work on a shared approach to re-opening economies while continuing to control the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement Monday, Brown, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that while each state is building a state-specific plan, the three states have agreed to a framework that focuses on them working together, putting their residents’ health first, and having health outcomes and science guiding their decisions.