Mariners, Bloodworks NW team up for blood drive at T-Mobile Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Mariners can't take the field at T-Mobile Park because of coronavirus, but you can.

The team and Bloodworks Northwest have teamed up for a three-week blood drive at T-Mobile Park. It starts today (April 13) and runs through May 2.

Although hospitals are postponing elective surgeries for now, people of all blood types are still needed to give blood in support of cancer patients, trauma victims, premature babies, or to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients, among others.

No walk-ins are allowed. You'll need to schedule an appointment through the Bloodworks Northwest website.

On the day of their appointment, Mariners fans are invited to wear team colors as they save a life #Together4SEA. Every donor will receive two tickets to an upcoming Mariners game, whenever that may be.

Fans are reminded that bags are not allowed inside the park.

Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer Dan Wilson and his wife Annie will be among the first to donate blood.