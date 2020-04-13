Former Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson killed in car crash

Former Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash in Alabama Sunday evening, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rappaport.

He was 36.

Jackson was drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2010 before signing with the Seahawks. He started 14 games for the ‘Hawks in 2011.

Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 13, 2020

He also played for the Buffalo Bills for one season but didn’t play in a regular season game. He returned to the Seahawks from 2013-2015 as a backup for Russell Wilson, according to NFL.com.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

He joined Alabama State University football’s coaching staff in 2018 and moved to Tennessee State University in 2019 to serve as quarterback coach.